Man killed in S. Side shooting; city toll at 22

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A shooting death on the South Side late Sunday night brings Youngstown’s homicide toll for 2018 to 22.

Police responded to gunshot reports in the area of Glenwood and Parkview avenues about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police Chief Robin R. Lees.

When arriving, they discovered a man on the sidewalk who had been shot.

The victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but did not survive his injuries, police said.

The victim’s identification was being withheld Sunday night pending notification of his family.

No arrests in the shooting death had been made as of early this morning.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and following up on other leads.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the police department at 330-742-8929. Tips can also be called into Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE.

The shooting is the 22nd homicide of the year. Since Oct. 14, there have been 10 homicides within city limits. The last one took place Nov. 18, when Christopher Jackson, 21, of Warren, was found shot to death in a vehicle on the East Side.

At this time last year, Youngstown had recorded 22 homicides.