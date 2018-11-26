Poland Teachers Association narrowly approves a contract

POLAND

Poland Teachers Association narrowly approved a contract offer after nearly five months of negotiation with the Poland Board of Education. The contract passed by a five vote margin. The contract is effective from Sept. 1, 2018 through Aug. 31, 2021.

The Poland Board of Education and the Poland Teachers Association announced Nov. 1 that they reached a tentative agreement after a protracted dispute.

The school board is expected to approve the agreement at tonight’s meeting.

The agreement follows three failed attempts at mediation. Poland teachers have been working without a contract since the start of the school year.