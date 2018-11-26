METRO DIGEST| Fires in Howland, Lisbon; search at Trumbull prison

No injuries in fire at home in Howland

HOWLAND

An electrical problem in the attic is blamed for a house fire Sunday in the 3000 block of Jeanette Drive that forced the family from their home.

Fire damage was contained to the attic and garage, but the family could not remain in their home because the utilities were disconnected, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

No injuries were reported. The Red Cross is assisting the family get temporary shelter.

8 residents evacuated after apartment fire

LISBON

Eight residents of a North Market Street apartment complex were evacuated Sunday morning because of a fire.

Officials said no residents or firefighters were injured, but 11 pets were killed, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The displaced residents were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Weapons report leads to search at prison

LEAVITTSBURG

The Trumbull Correctional Institution was searched Saturday afternoon after an inmate reportedly saw a weapon brought into the prison.

A spokesperson for the prison confirmed that a two-hour search was conducted at the facility, 5701 Burnett Road, that lasted for more than two hours, but nothing was found, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Valley Soup planned for Giving Tuesday

WARREN

Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is hosting Valley Soup, a microfunding dinner at which participants share soup and discuss and vote on funding for innovative projects that will benefit the Mahoning Valley.

The event is from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. N.E., Warren.

Done in conjunction with Giving Tuesday, a global day of giving the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, everyone listens to four, four-minute proposals after which they eat soup, salad and bread, all included in the $5 entry fee, while socializing and discussing the proposals and voting for their favorite. The winner gets the cash collected at the door to carry out their project.