Homicide victim identified as Sherman Moody, 22

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office has identified Sherman Moody, 22, as the person who died of gunshot wounds about midnight Sunday at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Police answering a gunfire call about 10:30 p.m. found Moody lying on the sidewalk at Glenwood and Parkview avenues. He died later at the hospital.

His death is the 22nd homicide of 2018 and the ninth since Oct. 25.