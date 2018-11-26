Gunshot report at gas station leads to 4 arrests

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Four people were arrested and are in Mahoning County jail as a result of Youngstown police investigating reported gunshots at about 9 a.m. Saturday in the area of the Shell gas station in the 3000 block of Market Street.

Charged with unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and improperly handling firearms in a vehicle are Damon Lamar Banks Lopez, 21, of Youngstown, and Lavell Demond Collins 20, of Boardman.

According to a police report, two Youngstown women, Latraille Glover-Hill, 42, and Janiqua Hill, 25, are charged with obstructing justice for trying to help Lopez and Collins avoid police.

Collins also faces an obstructing charge.

Officers said Glover-Hill and Hill kept Collins inside their home and gave him a change of clothes and a wig to hide his appearance.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 9 a.m., they saw two male suspects, later identified as Collins and Lopez, dressed in dark clothing running from the scene.

Several officers gave chase on foot throughout the area, including Idlewood Avenue, where they recovered a rifle hidden by Collins.

Lopez was tackled in a nearby driveway. Officers set up a perimeter in the area to find Collins.

The gas station and its immediate environs have been the scene of several crimes in recent months, including robbery and other shootings.