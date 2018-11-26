Agenda Tuesday

Lawrence County commissioners, noon, Challenges, 1405 Woodside Ave., Ellwood City, Pa.

Nominating Committee of the Board of trustees of Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, 8:30 a.m., meeting room, main library. The main library does not open until 9 a.m., so attendees should use the staff entrance in the rear of the building.

Warren school board, 6 p.m., administration building, 105 High St. NE.

Youngstown Academy of Excellence board of trustees, noon, 1408 Rigby St.

Youngstown school board, 5:30 p.m., Rayen Early College High School community room, 20 W. Wood St.

Youngstown City School District academic distress commission, 1 p.m., Rayen Early College High School community room, 20 W. Wood St.

Mahoning County Planning Commission, 1 p.m., conference room, 50 Westchester Drive, Austintown.

Columbiana school board, 6 p.m., high-school media center, 700 Columbiana-Waterford Road.

