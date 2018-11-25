TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Edward S. Price Jr. et al, foreclosure.

MYCU Mortgage LLC v. Richard C. Miller et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Michelle A. Williams et al, foreclosure.

MYCU Mortgage LLC v. Bethany A. Hall, foreclosure.

Ally Bank v. Brett Ramsey, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Richard Chapman, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Mary Charles, other civil.

RBS Citizens v. Richard A. Treharne Jr. et al, dismissed.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Timothy J. Gilliland et al, dismissed.

Federal National Mortgage Assoc. v. Thomas Wittenauer et al, dismissed.

Stacy Neilan v. Samuel Barkett et al, dismissed.

Linda Barnhart v. Eric M. Musloski et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Brian N. Gargiulo et al, dismissed.

Katlyn E. Rasmussen v. Timothy J. Brink II et al, dismissed.

American Financial Resources Inc. v. Peter L. Ague III, dismissed.

VL Funding LLC v. Megan E. Owens et al, dismissed.

Kenneth H. Erwin v. Alpha Phi Alpha Homes Inc. et al, dismissed.

Robin McKinney v. Vista Acquisition Co. LLC et al, dismissed.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Alissa E. Russell et al, dismissed.

Orlando L. Ervin et al v. Stephanie J. Potts et al, dismissed.

Abigail Precurato et al v. Macy A. Mrofchak et al, dismissed.

Byce Auction LLC v. McConnell Investments Ltd., dismissed.

Midland Funding LLC v. Brian Kingery, dismissed.

Huntington National Bank v. Maridee Costanzo et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Joseph A. Sofchek et al, dismissed.

US Bank Trust N.A. v. Barry Steffey Jr. et al, dismissed.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ruth Ives et al, dismissed.

Waterstone Mortgage Corp. v. Andrew M. Pavlak et al, dismissed.

Allen Bennett v. Ohio State Police, dismissed.

State v. Andrew D. Logan, sentenced (2).

State v. Ronald J. Rice, sentenced.

John Bolek et al v. American National Property and Casualty Co., settled.

Mary A. Sinkovich v. Dylan S. Williams et al, settled.

Tina L. Showers v. Sarah Morrison et al, settled.

Procon Metals Inc. v. Eagle Precision Products, settled.

Michael Zitkovic v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc. et al, settled.

Gieuseppina Bach v. Family Dollar Stores of Ohio Inc. et al, settled.

Cryslee Brown et al v. James R. Hurl, dismissed.

Larry L. Dillon Jr. v. Ball Corp. et al, dismissed.

divorces granted

Brendon Wilson v. Kimberly D. O’Hara Wilson.

Britney M. Scott v. James F.D. Scott.

Angela Silvers v. Kip Apple.

Jeannette T. Kingsmill v. Shawn A. Kingsmill.

Dissolutions granted

Minerva R. Pate and Lester M. Pate.

MAHONING COUNTY

DOCKET

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward C. Anderson et al, foreclosure.

Carl E. Willis v. Alliant Foodservice Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Shane W. Barnes, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Albin Dobrovolec et al, foreclosure.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Co. v. Rodney N. Billiter et al, judgment entry.

Mark A. Renzenbrink et al v. Christian E. Gillespie et al, order of magistrate.

Discover Bank v. Michael J. Gorgei, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Home Savings Bank v. Judith Shaffer Smith et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Derrick L. Thomas et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Covina Properties LLC, foreclosure.

Eric J. Manning v. Jacqueline D. Ferguson et al, order of magistrate.

Minerva Colon v. Michael Bodnar Sr.,

order of magistrate.

Jeffrey Bachani v. Crystal Trotter, dismissed.

Austin Siwula v. Michael P. Bair, order of magistrate.