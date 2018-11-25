Santa to meet, greet special-needs kids


November 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Staff report

NILES

The Eastwood Mall will host Caring Santa, a holiday photo shoot for children with special needs, from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 9.

The event will be take place during private mall hours to provide a calmer sensory-friendly environment. There will be coloring, games, crafts and stories available.

Register at http://autismmv.org/newsite/event/special-santa/. For information, call 330-333-9609 or email info@autismmv.com.

