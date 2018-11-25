International Peace Light of Bethlehem coming to area

Staff report

CANFIELD

The International Peace Light of Bethlehem, sponsored by Whispering Pines District, Boy Scouts of America Great Trail Council, is scheduled to be at several locations in the Mahoning Valley beginning Dec. 4.

The Peace Light originates in the grotto where the Christ child was born in Bethlehem and is delivered by a young Austrian child to the Austrian Airlines where it is placed in two blast-proof miners lamps and flown from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Vienna, Austria.

The light is then distributed throughout 20 European countries and overseas, including North America, via land routes and the Austrian Airlines as a symbol of peace.

These are area locations where the Peace Light is available to be seen.

Mahoning County: JMJ Spiritual Connection, 3408 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Dec. 4 through Christmas Eve during normal business hours; Camp Stambaugh Scout Shop, 3712 Leffingwell Road, Canfield, Dec. 8 through Dec. 22 on Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m..

Trumbull County: Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, Warren, contact church office for days and times, 330-372-4998; Liberty Presbyterian Church, 1451 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, open house Dec. 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., open to the public to share the Peace Light; and on Dec. 9 the church is hosting the First Presbyterian Church of Girard and the Word and Music Ministries of Youngstown at the church’s 10:45 a.m. service.

Individuals and organizations of all faiths and/or denominations are invited to bring a wind-proof container or lamp to take the Nativity of Bethlehem flame back to their place of worship or take home for their own personal use for the holidays.

The Great Trail Council is seeking additional locations to host the Peace Light.

For information, contact Mike Kupec, Peace Light coordinator, at 330-519-3988 or visit mike.kupec@gmail.com.