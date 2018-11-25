Ohio logs more than 900 cases of hepatitis A, one death

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD

Ohio has logged more than 900 cases of hepatitis A this year amid an outbreak around the state and some neighboring states.

Ohio has seen a big jump in cases compared with the past few years, when the state typically had only a few dozen cases.

People have been hospitalized in nearly two-thirds of the cases. One death was reported in Montgomery County.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that causes low appetite, stomach pain and jaundice.