Ohio logs more than 900 cases of hepatitis A, one death


November 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD

Ohio has logged more than 900 cases of hepatitis A this year amid an outbreak around the state and some neighboring states.

Ohio has seen a big jump in cases compared with the past few years, when the state typically had only a few dozen cases.

People have been hospitalized in nearly two-thirds of the cases. One death was reported in Montgomery County.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that causes low appetite, stomach pain and jaundice.

