Limelights and career paths

New appointment

Community Corrections Association recently welcomed Sarra M. Mohn, president and co-founder of Jet Creative, to CCA’s board of directors.

“I am confident that Sarra’s creativity, dedication and passion will serve us well as we continue to carry out our mission of helping individuals achieve their highest level of personal development,” said David Stillwagon.

CCA operates residential and nonresidential programs in Mahoning County aimed at decreasing costs to taxpayers, reducing the likelihood of re-arrest, providing valuable services to the community and returning productive individuals to society at the end of their sentence, CCA said in a news release.

“Sarra is always eager to help others succeed. Her talents are a welcome addition to the board of directors,” said board chairwoman Sharon Letson.

Jet Creative is a consulting, design, website development and video production marketing agency.

Additionally, she has served on the boards of directors for Junior Achievement of Mahoning Valley, Friends of Fellows Riverside Gardens and Potential Development School for Students with Autism. She is founder of Downtown Youngstown Partnership group.