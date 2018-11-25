March 25 trial date set in Niles killing

WARREN

A March 25 trial date is set for Edward D. Anderson Jr., 20, of Campbell and Niles in the Oct. 13 killing of Michael L. Tsarnas, 41, of Campbell and stabbing of Anderson’s ex-girlfriend, Melissa R. Stroud, 19.

Anderson last week waived speedy trial time, giving prosecutors another 145 days to bring him to trial on murder and felonious assault with a specification that Anderson used a gun.

If convicted, Anderson could get 15 years to life in prison.

Tsarnas was helping Stroud, a classmate at the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics in Vienna, move out of her apartment on Warren Avenue in Niles.

Anderson showed up, and a confrontation began, resulting in Tsarnas and Stroud being stabbed. Anderson remains in the county jail in lieu of $1 million bond. Judge Peter Kontos is presiding over Anderson’s case.

Valley Soup planned for Giving Tuesday

WARREN

A microfunding event called Valley Soup will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., presentations begin at 5:50 p.m., and the event should wrap up by 7:30 p.m.

The idea was inspired by the original Detroit Soup and the former Warren and Youngstown Soup events. In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, based in Youngstown, is organizing the event to spark and fund innovative projects that will benefit the Mahoning Valley.

Attendees will hear about four projects, share a community meal and vote on the best project to receive the evening’s proceeds to carry out their work. Cost is $5. The meal is soup, salad and bread.

Diabetes fundraiser nets nearly $20,000

BOARDMAN

In an effort to combat diabetes, a disease that affects more than 1 million individuals in Ohio and often leads to serious complications in the feet, Ankle & Foot Care Centers hosted its annual golf benefit fundraiser for the Diabetes Partnership of the Mahoning Valley to support local diabetics and their caregivers. This year’s event raised $19,707 for the organization.

Since 1999, Ankle & Foot Care Centers has raised nearly $185,000 from the golf outing. The funds were donated to the American Diabetes Association until four years ago when the business began donating the proceeds to the DPMV, 100 percent of which stay in the Mahoning Valley to support individuals with diabetes, said Dr. Michelle Anania, the Ankle & Foot physician who leads the golf benefit.