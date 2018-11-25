Great Wolf Lodge opens Build-A-Bear Workshop

CHICAGO

Just in time for the holidays, new permanent Build-A-Bear Workshop stores will open inside four select Great Wolf Lodge locations across the country, including Sandusky. The Great Wolf Lodge shop is the first and only Build-A-Bear in Sandusky (the nearest existing location is 45 miles away).

The signature Make-Your-Own experience will offer an assortment of plush, clothing and accessories to customize a furry friend. Also, exclusive to resort shops, newly designed Great Wolf Lodge characters include Wiley the Wolf, Brinley Bear, Sammy the Squirrel and Violet the Wolf.

The addition of Build-A-Bear aligns with Great Wolf Lodge’s focus to offer an array of activities for resort guests outside of the water park.

Detroit makes Fodor’s 2019 ‘Go’ list of travel destinations

DETROIT

Detroit has made Fodor’s Travel Go List of 52 recommended destinations to visit next year.

It joins such locales as Bears Ears National Monument in Utah; Puerto Rico; Lagos, Nigeria; Berlin; and Morocco’s Atlantic coast.

The popular international travel guide says “Detroit has had several false starts, but it looks like America’s favorite comeback city is finally making a legit comeback.”

Some reasons listed for visiting include the city’s burgeoning riverfront that features parks and bike lanes; new residential, retail and restaurants coming to the central business district; and the city’s boutique hotel boom.

Fodor’s does warn – however – that summer is “ideally” the best time to visit because “Detroit winters are brutally cold and can last well into April.”

Pair of endangered red wolves arrive at Akron Zoo

AKRON

The Akron Zoo said two wolves that are a part of a critically endangered species have come to live at the zoo as part of a Species Survival Plan.

The red wolf is one of the world’s most endangered wolf species, and it is believed only about 60 wolves remain in the wild. Cleveland.com reported the wolf species were decimated by predator-control programs.

The four-year old brothers – Waya, which means “wolf” in Cherokee, and Mohe, meaning “elk” in Cherokee – came to Akron from Wisconsin. The Akron Zoo’s original red wolf, Itabi, has been moved to the Northeastern Wisconsin Zoo.

Upgrades being made at W.Va. state resort park

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

West Virginia officials say updates at Cacapon Resort State Park will provide additional attractions for visitors to the Eastern Panhandle.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held recentlyfor improvements to the Morgan County park.

Officials say the nearly $25.4 million project will include the addition of 78 guest rooms at Cacapon Lodge, along with a dining room, a lounge, a spa and an indoor pool. They say existing facilities also will receive upgrades, including remodeling guest rooms, creating new conference space and renovating the lobby.

Work is expected to be completed by 2020. The project is being funded by bonds financed with excess lottery revenue.

Cacapon Resort State Park’s lodge was built in the 1950s.

Associated Press