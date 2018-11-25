Family wants $15M after man's body used for medical practice

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Relatives of a man whose body was used by the Bellingham Fire Department for intubation practice have filed more than $15 million worth of claims against the city.

The Bellingham Herald reports that 11 fire department employees admitted to practicing inserting and removing breathing tubes on the body of Bradley Ginn Sr. while waiting for it to be transported to a funeral home on July 31.

A review by a Seattle attorney determined it had been an accepted practice for department paramedics to meet certification requirements by practicing on patients who had just died.

The fire department said early October such "tube checks" were not to be performed without the consent of the patient's next-of-kin.

Twelve employees were disciplined for the incident. One paramedic was suspended for a week without pay, and two other longtime employees retired or resigned in lieu of demotion or termination.

