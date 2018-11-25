Crash into bus injures about 20 Ohio State medical employees

COLUMBUS

Ohio State University says about 20 employees from its medical center were hurt when a tow truck ran a red light and hit the side of the bus carrying them to work.

Wexner Medical Center’s chief executive officer, David McQuaid, reported that some of its staff ended up being treated in the emergency department after the accident Friday morning. McQuaid says none of the injuries was life-threatening.

Police are investigating the crash. It occurred as a university bus was transporting people from a parking area to the medical center.

Memorial service takes place for slain Cleveland reporter

CLEVELAND

A 30-year-old Ohio reporter who was fatally shot by her uncle in a murder-suicide is being remembered with a public memorial service.

Busch Funeral and Crematory Services says the Saturday memorial service for Cleveland.com reporter Nikki Delamotte was planned at her alma mater, Cleveland State University.

Police say Delamotte went to visit her uncle, Robert Delamotte, at his suburban Toledo home on Nov. 11. Their bodies were found the next day.

Cleveland.com reports that Nikki Delamotte wanted to reconnect with her 67-year-old uncle after having little contact with her father’s family since her parents divorced.

She had worked for the website for about two years and wrote human interest and culture stories.

Columbus logs its 95th, 96th homicides of year over holidays

COLUMBUS

Columbus homicide detectives are investigating two shooting deaths that occurred within two hours Thanksgiving night into early Friday, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

A woman was pronounced dead after a reported home invasion on the Northeast Side, and a man was killed in a West Side shooting.

The first homicide was reported around 10:55 p.m. Thursday on the Northeast Side.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Vendome Drive South on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 41-year-old Christie D. Howard, of the Northeast Side, unresponsive on the floor with gunshot wounds.

Howard was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus fire paramedics. Howard’s is the 95th homicide in Columbus this year.

The second shooting was reported about 12:40 a.m. Friday in front of a home in the 600 block of Wrexham Avenue on the West Side.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the ground and unresponsive. Police said medics rushed 28-year-old Matthew Sloan, to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed yet in that case, police said.

Sloan’s death is the 96th homicide this year.

