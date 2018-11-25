Boom Boom Bourbon

YOUNGSTOWN

Ringside Whiskey announced it has released Boom Boom Bourbon Round 2 in time for holiday gift-giving.

The bourbon is now available at local state liquor stores.

The brand is affiliated with Youngstown boxing legend Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. Mancini will have bottle-signing events at three Giant Eagle stores Dec. 8.

He will be at the Canfield location, 525 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. to noon; the Boardman location at 476 Boardman-Canfield Road from 1 to 2 p.m.; and at the Boardman location at 1201 Doral Drive from 3 to 4 p.m.

Auto-sales forecast

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.

Ahead of the release of November auto-sales numbers, Edmunds, an auto-industry analyst, forecasts that November auto sales will slip for the first time since 2009.

Edmunds forecasts that 1,376,253 new cars and trucks will be sold this month, for an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of 17.3 million.

This would be a 1.3 percent increase from October, but a 1.3 percent decrease from last November.

Edmunds analysts noted that November sales have increased each year since 2009, due to increasing demand after the recession as well as Black Friday shopping.

Edmunds forecasts that General Motors’ sales will be down 2.5 percent from last November.

Operation Santa

BOARDMAN

Through Dec. 31, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC will be pledging money from new-vehicle sales to two local charities as part of its annual Operation Santa campaign.

For each new Chevrolet sold, Sweeney will donate $50 to the Boys & Girls Club of Youngstown. When a customer buys a new Buick or GMC vehicle, Sweeney will donate $50 to the Salvation Army of Mahoning County.

“Community support is the foundation that our company is built on,” said Alexa Sweeney Blackann, vice president of the auto dealership. “Each holiday season, this is our way of saying thank you to the organizations that are crucial in helping those in need around the Mahoning Valley.”

Since 2013, Sweeney has donated more than $100,000 from Operation Santa to local charities.

$19,707 raised

BOARDMAN

Ankle & Foot Care Centers announced it raised $19,707 for the Diabetes Partnership of the Mahoning Valley (DPMV) through its annual golf benefit fundraiser.

“The purpose for the annual golf benefit has always been to raise funds for diabetic support and research,” said Dr. Michelle Anania, the Ankle & Foot physician who leads the golf benefit. “But, about four years ago, we began supporting the DPMV because we know 100 percent of the proceeds stays here in the Valley and goes toward supporting individuals with diabetes.”

Ankle & Foot Care partners with DPMV on a number of other efforts, as well.

Oil plunge could help US consumers, some emerging markets

FRANKFURT, Germany

Sharply lower oil prices are sending ripples through the global economy, lending more spending power to consumers shopping for Christmas gifts and making fuel cheaper for people in poorer countries.

The fall doesn’t yet match the 2014-16 slump to $26 per barrel but will have its winners and losers.

