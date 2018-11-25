Blood Drives IN the valley


November 25, 2018 at 12:00a.m.

Blood Drives IN the valley

today

Das Dutch Village Inn, 150 state Route 14, Columbiana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 E. Market St., Warren, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem, 2 to 7 p.m.

St. Christine Parish, 3165 Schenley Ave., Youngstown, 1 to 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Poland Library, 311 S. Main St., 12:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Niles Senior Center, 14 E. State St., 1 to 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Holy Trinity English Lutheran Church, 1089 E. State St., Salem, 1 to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Youngstown State University, Kilcawley Center, 1 University Plaza, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
5 bedroom, 5 bath
$275000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000