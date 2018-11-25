Authorities identify 3 killed in Pittsburgh house fire

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities have released the names of three people killed in a house fire in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

But it's still not clear what sparked the blaze that broke out late Wednesday night in the Greenfield area.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 96-year-old Marjorie Tear and 48-year-old Andrew White, both of Greenfield, and 47-year-old Tracey Egercic, of Ambridge, all died of thermal inhalation injuries. Their deaths have been ruled accidental.

Authorities have not said if the victims were related.

The fire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say the street was filled with very heavy smoke when emergency responders arrived, but crews were able to get the trapped victims out the home a short time later.

Some nearby homes were evacuated while firefighters battled the blaze.