Agenda Monday

Austintown Township trustees, 3:30 p.m., township hall, 82 Ohltown Road.

Boardman Township trustees, 5:30 p.m., township government center, 8299 Market St.

Boardman school board, 6:30 p.m., Robinwood Lane Elementary, 835 Indianola Road.

Howland school board, 6:30 p.m., Howland Springs Primary School, 9500 Howland Springs Road SE, Warren.

Lordstown Village Council, 1 p.m., finance committee, council chambers, 1455 Salt Springs Road SW.

Poland school board, 6 p.m. township hall, 3339 Dobbins Road.

Girard city council, 6 p.m. health and safety committee meeting; 6:30 p.m. finance committee meeting; 7 p.m. regular meeting; 100 W. Main St., Girard.

Milton Township trustees special meeting, 6 p.m., town hall, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

Springfield Township board of trustees special meeting, 7 p.m., 3475 E. South Range Road, New Springfield.

Brookfield board of trustees bi-monthly department head meeting, 7:30 a.m., 6844 Strimbu Drive.

Newton Township board of trustees, workshop at 6 p.m., regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., administration building, 4410 Newton Falls-Bailey Road, Newton Falls.

