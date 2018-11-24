Vietnam veteran Paul Schultz of New York, left, and Austintown Fitch High School teacher Kristen O’Neill look through a Vietnam War-era footlocker that belonged to O’Neill’s father, James, who was killed in 1966 in the Vietnam War. Prommersberger, who died in that war when O’Neill was 2. Schultz, who befriended Prommersberger while overseas, connected with O’Neill earlier this year.