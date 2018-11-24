Man run over by car after custody dispute

YOUNGSTOWN

A 20-year-old man was run over Wednesday afternoon by his sister’s ex-boyfriend during a custody dispute, police reports say.

Police were called about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday to a South Side home in the 300 block of East Dewey Avenue, where the sister told police she argued with her ex-boyfriend about where their daughter would spend Thanksgiving. After the suspect took the infant, she jumped into his car to get the infant back, reports said, with help from her brother.

After they retrieved the infant, the suspect left, only to return and run over the victim while he was walking.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police later found the car at a home on West Heights Avenue but have yet to locate the suspect, reports said.

City man, 61, reports baseball-bat beating

YOUNGSTOWN

Police found a man cowering in his bed covered in blood Thursday, and his home was ransacked. Officers were called about 5:20 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Stewart Avenue, where they found a door open.

Reports said appliances were pulled out of the walls and tipped over, food covered the floor of the house, and heating vents were pulled out of every room. A man was yelling shortly after officers got inside and they found the 61-year-old in his bed bleeding from his head. He told police three men broke inside, held him down and beat him with a baseball bat. The man was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Lane restrictions set for I-80 and I-680

YOUNGSTOWN

Portions of Interstate 80 in Austintown and Interstate 680 and state Route 164 in Beaver Township will have lane restrictions until further notice, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 between state Route 46 and the Trumbull County line have occasional restrictions as road widening work continues. The work is part of a $91.5 million widening project along the interstate between state Routes 11 and 193, scheduled for completion by early January.

Route 164 between interstates 680 and 76 (the Ohio Turnpike) also has various lane restrictions for roadway construction.

Both sides of I-680 under Route 164 are down to one lane for interchange construction, part of an $11.6 million project that also includes widening of Route 164 between I-680 and I-76 and construction of a roundabout at the northern junction of state Routes 164 and 626. It is scheduled for completion by the end of this month.

Fire displaces family

CANFIELD

A Hood Drive family is unable to return to its home after a Friday afternoon fire.

Neighbors in the 100 block of Hood Drive reported the fire just before 2 p.m., Cardinal Joint Fire District Chief Don Hutchison said. The residents were not home when the fire began, he said. Hutchison said officials believe the fire began in the attic and estimated the total damage at $50,000. The family is staying with relatives.

Lordstown schools community pantry

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown Schools has a community pantry offering food and clothing to Lordstown students, school families and those in the Lordstown community. Lordstown Superintendent Terry Armstrong wants the public to know that “anyone, regardless of income level or any other factor, is welcome to what we have in the Lordstown Community Pantry.” Call 330-824-2581.