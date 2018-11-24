Man arrested after chase, crash in Goshen Township

Staff report

GOSHEN

A Salem-Alliance Road man spent the Thanksgiving holiday in the Mahoning County jail after reports said he led police Wednesday evening on a chase that resulted in a crash.

Reports said officers tried to pull over a SUV that was reported stolen and driven by Jeremy Johnson, 31, on West Fifth Street in Beloit about 8:15 p.m. The SUV’s driver refused to stop and at times swerved into the opposite lane of traffic to avoid police, reports said.

The SUV eventually went off the road and hit a sign and large rock in the 18000 block of West Fifth Street, reports said, where police managed to arrest Johnson. Reports said he appeared to be drunk and at times was incoherent.

Johnson was taken to Aultman Alliance Hospital to be examined, where he refused a breath test, reports said.

After he was released, he was taken to the jail and booked on several charges, including failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle while impaired with the excessive blood-alcohol specification.