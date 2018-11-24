Holiday services

The Vindicator will publish a listing of area services open to the public in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services will be published Dec. 22 on The Vindicator’s Religion page. New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services will be published Dec. 29 on the Religion page. Deadline to submit information for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 19 for publication on Dec. 22. Deadline to submit information for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day services is 5 p.m. Dec. 26 for publication on Dec. 29.

Send complete church name, street address and city, time and date of service. Send information to The Vindicator, News Desk, 107 Vindicator Square, Box 780, Youngstown, OH 44501-0780; by fax to 330-747-6712; or by email to news@vindy.com.

Living nativity

BOARDMAN

Disciples Christian Church, 565 Boardman-Canfield Road, will host a free Living Nativity presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 9. Tours will run about every 15 minutes. There will be crafts, cookies and a camel. Bring your own camera.

Community dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

The Orthodox Center, 1025 N. Bella Vista Ave. on the city’s West Side, will host a free community dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome. The event is sponsored by Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Christmas concert

Carrollton

Carrollton Bible Chapel, 365 Steubenville Road SE, will host a Southern Gospel Christmas concert featuring Dell, Susan and Richard Hyssong at 6:30 p.m. today. For admission, bring two nonperishable food items for the local food pantry, Loaves and Fishes. A door prize will be given during the concert. For directions or information, call the church at 330-627-7376 or Richard or Judy Cunningham at 330-323-9253 or 330-323-5610.

Food giveaway

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., hosts a food giveaway from 10 a.m. to noon the fourth Saturday of every month.

Church anniversary

WARREN

The Community Church of God in Christ, 310 Austin Ave. SW, will celebrate its 77th anniversary with worship services at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 2. The theme is “A Strong Foundation Built to Last.”

Fellowship meeting

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will have a fellowship meeting featuring Rev. D. Holmes from Christian Love Church at 4 p.m. Dec. 2.

St. Columba Advent

YOUNGSTOWN

St. Columba Cathedral, 154 W. Wood St., will present the annual Advent Procession of Lessons and Carols at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Bishop George V. Murry will lead the service that will feature the Cathedral Choir, parish lectors and religious education students. The program is free. Refreshments will follow. For information, contact the cathedral rectory, 330-744-5233.

Christmas party

Youngstown

Faith Fellowship Church, 388 E. Midlothian Blvd., will host the Youngstown Boulevard Park Block Watch annual Christmas party from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 4.

Advent Speaker Series

boardman

The St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, will host a series of talks to inspire Advent from 7:40 to 8:15 a.m. Dec. 5, 12 and 19. A continental breakfast will be provided. For information, call 330-758-2325.

Prayer retreat

VILLA MARIA, PA.

Villa Maria Education & Spirituality Center, 2067 Evergreen Road, will host a special retreat featuring Ruthmary Powers, HM, Ph.D. This retreat, “Reclaiming Advent,” will begin at 7 p.m. Friday and conclude at noon Dec. 2.

Reclaiming Advent is a prayer retreat to encourage and deepen the Advent and Christmas season. It will include input, reflection, prayer, ritual and time for interaction.

Sister Ruthmary is a Sister of the Humility of Mary.

The cost is $165, which includes the program, lodging and all meals. If you plan to commute, the cost is $115, which includes the program, lunches, dinners and refreshments.

‘Day of Spirituality’

WARREN

The Benedictine Sisters of the Byzantine Church at Queen of Heaven Monastery will host a “Day of Spirituality” from 1:30 to 4:15 p.m. Dec. 16 at Sts. Peter & Paul Parish Center, 180 Belvedere Ave NW.

‘Christmas on the Hill’

youngstown

St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1125 Turin Ave., will host the 9th annual Christmas on the Hill party at 5 p.m. Dec. 8. Dominic Tocco and the Brotherhood will provide entertainment. The cost is $35 per person. Call CIAO Entertainment at 330-503-1954 for tickets or information.

Church concert

COLUMBIANA

The First Presbyterian Church of Columbiana, 28 E. Park Ave., will host a classical Christmas concert featuring the Stambaugh Chorus at 4 p.m. Dec. 18. This is part of the Concert Under the Dome series. Further information may be found at www.stambaughchorus.org.

Blue Christmas

boardman

Boardman United Methodist Church, 6809 Market St., will host a Blue Christmas service at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 20. The service will acknowledge those who have pain, loss, grief or isolation during the holiday season.

Kwanzaa celebration

youngstown

Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will host a Kwanzaa celebration at 6 p.m. Dec. 28. There will be dancers, readings and talks on the principles of Kwanzaa. The public is welcome to attend.

Kwanzaa celebration

YOUNGSTOWN

Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, 328 S. Forest St., will host a Kwanzaa celebration for area churches at 4 p.m. Dec. 30. There will be singing, miming, reading and praise dancing. The church also will have a community New Year’s Eve service at 10 p.m. Dec. 31.

Breakfast with Santa

new middletown

St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 10143 Main St., will host a community breakfast featuring Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 1. Proceeds will benefit the Sprinfield Library.

Tickets can be purchased at the door, $10 for adults and $5 for children. Children under age 2 are free. Bring your own camera. For information, contact the Development Office at 330-740-6086.

March for Life

Youngstown

Buses are being organized throughout the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown to transport people to the annual March for Life in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 18.

January marks the 46th anniversary of the Supreme Court decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, which struck down many laws against abortion. In recent years, the March for Life has drawn more than 250,000 marchers demonstrating on behalf of the right to life of unborn children.

To find a bus near you, contact the diocese’s Office of Pro-Life, Marriage and Family Life at 330-744-8451, ext. 272.

Gospel concert

WARREN

Second Baptist Church, in partnership with Trumbull County Children Services Board, presents “A Night of Hope,” headlined by award-winning gospel singer Bishop Marvin Sapp at 7 p.m. Friday at the Warren First Assembly of God, 2640 Parkam Road NW.

The event, held in honor of Second Baptist Church’s 102nd anniversary, will kick off phase 2 of its Vision100 campaign to improve and expand the historic sanctuary and its 100-year-old chapel. The concert will also celebrate National Adoption Awareness Month, highlighting the need for foster care and adoptive families in Trumbull County.

Tickets are on sale. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $55. Tickets are available at Second Baptist Church, 1510 Main Ave. SW, Warren, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or after Sunday or Wednesday services, or by calling 330-393-0802, or at Ryan’s Chair Barber Shop, 2935 Glenwood Ave., Youngstown, or online at www.secondbaptistwarren.com. Tickets will also be available at the door the night of the concert. Group discounts are available by contacting the church office.

Improve fitness

CANFIELD

The Ursuline Health and Wellness Center, 4280 Shields Road, can help improve your physical, mental or spiritual fitness. The Motherhouse pool offers classes for all ages. They also have SilverSneakers by Tivity Health classes for mature adults comprising strengthening, cardio, water and yoga. The center also features spirituality series, individual counseling and spiritual direction.

For information, visit www.theursulinecenter.org or call 330-799-4941.

