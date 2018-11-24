Holiday donations sought for veterans

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County Veterans Service Commission wants to provide gifts for veterans attending its first veterans luncheon next month and is seeking donations.

The commission is asking donors to purchase gift baskets of their choice for one or two veterans, according to a news release from the commission. Veterans will receive the baskets during the commission’s first County Salute to Veterans Holiday Luncheon at 11 a.m. Dec. 7 at Blue Wolf Events at The Maronite Center, 1555 S. Meridian Road.

“Your gift might be the only gift these veterans receive during the holiday season,” said Delmas Stubbs, commission coordinator. “We hope that we can count on your help to make this inaugural event a success and one that our veterans look forward to in the years to come.”

To confirm a donation, contact Stubbs at 330-740-2450, ext. 8392, or at 330-717-0542 or email dstubbs@mahoningcounty.gov. Gift baskets may may be delivered to the commission offices in Oakhill Renaissance Place, 345 Oak Hill Ave., Suite 100.

To RSVP for the luncheon, call 330-599-4212. RSVPs for the veterans luncheon are requested by Monday.