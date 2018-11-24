Gas pipeline built; some restoration work remains

AKRON (AP)

A new high-pressure, natural-gas pipeline crossing northern Ohio has been completed, but work to finish restoring the landscape disturbed by the construction along some of the 255-mile route will wait until after winter.

A spokesman for the NEXUS Gas Transmission project says heavy rain made some of that property too wet to be restored this fall as planned.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the delay has left some landowners along the route unhappy.

Project spokesman Adam Parker says the plan is to finish the restoration work in the spring.

The 3-foot-wide, $2.1 billion pipeline was built to carry gas from Appalachian shale fields across northern Ohio into Michigan and Canada. NEXUS is a partnership between Canadian energy firm Enbridge and Detroit’s DTE Energy.

Mom: Toddler was shot in mouth during drive-by

HAMILTON (AP)

Police say a 22-month-old girl was shot in a possible drive-by shooting at a home in southwest Ohio.

Her mother, Tiffany Lawrence, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that a bullet came through the front door and hit the girl in the mouth on Wednesday night in Hamilton, about 20 miles north of Cincinnati. She was taken to a hospital, where her mother said the girl was on a ventilator and scheduled for surgery.

Neighbors told WCPO-TV that someone drove past the home twice and repeatedly fired.

Police investigating the shooting haven’t publicly discussed details about what happened, including any possible suspect or motive.