Flambeau’s honored

YOUNGSTOWN

Flambeau’s Live, a restaurant and entertainment venue in the Uptown District on Market Street, is the first recipient of the city’s City of You Business Spotlight.

The business, owned by Sandra Murphy, originally from Trinidad, and Jocelyn Alphonse, originally from Haiti, features authentic Caribbean food.

The City of You Business Spotlight was created “with the intent of bringing recognition to the many small-business owners that choose to have a presence in the city of Youngstown and have made a notable investment in the appearance of their establishments,” according to a news release. The award also recognizes businesses that set themselves apart in some other way, such as community engagement or investing in a neglected area.

Drive It Home Ohio

LORDSTOWN

The Drive It Home Ohio campaign in support of the General Motors Lordstown plant on Thursday released a video showing the plant’s first car rolling off the assembly line in 1966.

You can watch the video on the campaign’s Facebook page, Drive It Home Ohio.

The campaign is a grass-roots coalition of business and labor leaders, as well as Mahoning Valley elected officials. The coalition is urging GM to “grow jobs at the GM Lordstown Complex, protect manufacturing jobs in Ohio and ensure Amercican-made cars are made in America,” according to a news release.

Event at Kravitz

LIBERTY

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Jack Kravitz, owner of Kravitz Delicatessen, announced a ribbon-cutting will take place at the deli at 3135 Belmont Ave. at 10 a.m. Monday.

The event will celebrate the deli’s recently completed remodel and expansion.

The deli is known for its corned beef, pastrami and deli meats, but also offers a selection of soups, salads and bakery items.

The Liberty location is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Ribbon-cutting

AUSTINTOWN

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Yigit Yalcin announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for YALCARS will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at 1050 N. Meridian Road.

The event will mark the opening of YALCARS’ second location.

YALCARS sells pre-owned vehicles. The new location has a showroom and a lot with several hundreds vehicles.

The location is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Sunday is by appointment only.

Floors Store event

POLAND

The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber and Gena Neapolitan announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Floors Store will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at 7131 Tiffany Blvd.

The Floors Store is a locally owned and operated store that carries a variety of flooring in various price ranges.

Staff report

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 32.31‚àí0.49

Aqua America, .20 34.080.43

Avalon Holdings,3.090.17

Chemical Bank, .2846.650.040

Comm. Health Sys, .213.59‚àí0.11

Cortland Bancorp, .1120.76‚àí0.24

Farmers Nat., .0713.34‚àí0.020

First Energy, .36 37.500.20

Fifth/Third, .1626.71‚àí0.090

FNB Corp., .1212.110.020

General Motors, .3835.930.38

General Electric, .127.57‚àí0.23

Huntington Bank, .11 14.470.050

JP Morgan Chase, .56106.65‚àí0.99

Key Corp, .1117.94‚àí0.11

Macy’s, .38 32.01‚àí0.57

Parker Hannifin, .76163.54‚àí0.93

PNC, .75132.62‚àí0.090

Simon Prop., 2.88182.43‚àí0.59

Stoneridge 27.280.12

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.33‚àí0.040

Selected prices from Friday’s 4 p.m. close.