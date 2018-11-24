Buckeyes win 'The Game,' 7th straight over rival Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated the Michigan Wolverines 39-62. No. 10 Buckeyes rout No. 4 Wolverines to win Big Ten East.

It's the seventh straight win for Ohio State over its rival, the longest winning streak it's ever held in the history of "The Game," which has been played since 1897.

Dwayne Haskins now owns the @B1Gfootball record for touchdowns in a single season (40).