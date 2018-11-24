Two males arrested after fight in Niles Municipal Court

Staff report

NILES

Two men were arrested before noon Wednesday when they became involved in a disturbance in Niles Municipal Court. One is charged with a felony assault and three misdemeanor charges.

When Niles police arrived in the court, they observed a struggle involving the two men and court personnel, according to a Niles police report.

Noah S. Allen, 19, of Southwest Boulevard, Warren, is in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond after his arraignment Wednesday on charges of assault and misdemeanor charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

He entered not-guilty pleas to the three misdemeanors. No plea was offered on the assault charge. He will have his next hearing at 9:15 a.m. next Wednesday in Niles Municipal Court.

He had been scheduled for trial Wednesday on a misdemeanor assault case, but the trial has been rescheduled to Dec. 17.

Joshua T. Allen, 17, of Maryland Street, Warren, also was arrested, but because he is a juvenile, he was taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Justice Center. Court records relating to charges filed against him were not available Friday.