YPD: Man run over after custody dispute

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a 20-year-old man was run over Wednesday afternoon by his sister’s ex-boyfriend after a custody dispute

Police were called about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 300 block of East Dewey Avenue, where the sister told police she argued with her ex-boyfriend about where their daughter would spend Thanksgiving. After the suspect took the infant, she jumped into his car to get the infant back, reports said, with help from her brother.

After they retrieved the infant, the suspect left, only to return and run over the victim while he was walking.

The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police later found the car at a home on West Heights Avenue but have yet to locate the suspect, reports said.