YPD finds man bloodied, home ransacked on Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN — Police said they found a man early Thursday morning cowering in his bed covered in blood and his home ransacked.

Officers were called about 5:20 a.m. to a home in the 2100 block of Stewart Avenue, where they found a door open and the home in disarray.

Reports said appliances were pulled out of the walls and tipped over, food was all over the floor of the entire house and the heating vents pulled out of every room in the house.

A man was yelling shortly after officers got inside and they found 61-year-old man in his bed bleeding from his head. Reports said he told police three men broke inside, held him down and beat him with a baseball bat.

Police could find no signs of forced entry, reports said. The man was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.