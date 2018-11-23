Toddler killed; 11 hurt in fire at Amish home

Cleveland Plain Dealer

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP

A 2-year-old girl died after being pulled from a house fire Wednesday night in Geauga County, a University Hospitals spokesperson said.

The girl was pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center, the spokesperson said.

Eleven people were hurt in the fire that broke out just before 6:15 p.m. at a home on Peters Road near Hayes Road in Middlefield Township, a community of approximately 4,500 residents in southwestern Geauga County, the Middlefield Fire Department said.

Middlefield is near the Trumbull County border.

Four people were flown by helicopter to burn centers at area hospitals, while five others were taken to hospitals by ambulance, the fire department said.

Two people were evaluated at the scene but not taken to hospitals.

The victims are an Amish family, according to WKYC-Channel 3, the NBC affiliate in Cleveland.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, the fire department said in a news release.

Firefighters arrived just after 6:20 p.m. and found light smoke coming from the two-story home.

The fire was declared under control by 6:41 p.m., the fire department said.

The Burton, Hambden, Mesopotamia, Parkman and Windor fire departments were at the scene to assist in knocking down the fire.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Geauga County Fire Investigation Unit are assisting Middlefield firefighters in the investigation.