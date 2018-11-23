Sharon shopping

SHARON, PA.

The city of Sharon announced a Small Business Saturday Holiday Extravaganza will take place downtown Saturday.

The event begins with a ribbon-cutting on State Street Bridge at 10 a.m.

Shoppers can enjoy a “Selfies with Santa” opportunity, carolers and refreshments. Dozens of local artists will have pop-up sales, and many boutique stores will offer unique shopping experiences, according to a news release.

The event kicks off Sharon’s annual monthlong DownTown ShopAround, created by local shopkeepers to attract shoppers to downtown Sharon for the holidays.

Saturday’s event will culminate in a Night of Lights Celebration from 4 to 6 p.m.

Check out Small Business Saturday Holiday Extravaganza on Facebook for more information.

Holiday price tracker

CLEVELAND

PNC has released its 35th annual Christmas Price Index, which tracks the prices of the 12 Days of Christmas gifts.

PNC reports that giving the gifts listed in the song will be a little more expensive this year – 1.2 percent more than last year.

PNC calculated the 2018 price tag for the 12 items in the song – such as gold rings and turtle doves – is $39,094.93.

Some highlights: The price for six golden geese was up 8.3 percent, after not seeing an increase since 2014; and the cost of five gold rings fell 9 percent due to less demand and fluctuations in gold prices this year.

Nissan board fires Ghosn as chairman following arrest

TOKYO

Nissan Motor Co. fired Carlos Ghosn as chairman Thursday, curtailing the powerful executive’s nearly two-decade reign at the Japanese automaker after his arrest for alleged financial improprieties.

In an hourslong meeting, the company’s board of directors voted unanimously to dismiss Ghosn as chairman and as a representative director, Nissan said in a statement. It said its own internal investigation, prompted by a whistleblower, found serious misconduct including under-reporting of his income and misuse of company assets.

It was a stunning downfall for one of the biggest figures in the auto industry. Ghosn had helped drive turnarounds at both France’s Renault SA and at Nissan and then managed an alliance between them that sold 10.6 million cars last year, besting its rivals.

Renault is still reeling from Ghosn’s Monday arrest, and its share price has yet to recover.

Dolce&Gabbana goods pulled over alleged insults

BEIJING

Dolce&Gabbana goods disappeared Thursday from Chinese e-commerce sites as the fallout grew over remarks insulting to China that were apparently made by two of its Instagram accounts. The company has blamed hackers.

Searches for Dolce&Gabbana turned up no items on major online retailers such as Alibaba’s Tmall and JD.com. Both companies didn’t respond to requests for comment.

A duty-free shop at the Haikou Meilan airport on China’s Hainan island posted a photo of empty shelves on its social media account, saying that it had pulled all Dolce&Gabbana products.

The moves by retailers came one day after several screenshots were circulated online showing co-founder Stefano Gabbana referring to China with crude terms and emoji as he defended promotional videos that had sparked controversy earlier.

The Italian luxury fashion house apologized and said both accounts had been hacked.

Associated Press