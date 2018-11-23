Sharon gets fired up, wins award


November 23, 2018 at 9:32a.m.

story tease

Staff report

The Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association recently selected WaterFire Sharon PA as the Event of the Year for 2018. Each year, the PRLA recognizes an exceptional event that contributes to the local community.

WaterFire Sharon PA is a fund under the Shenango Valley Foundation and has been a catalyst for cultural and economic activity in Sharon since its inception in 2013.

This year, WaterFire Sharon brought with it a 30-foot dragon that will shimmered and slithered on the Shenango River.

One of the best-attended festivals in the area, the festival has cemented its place in the Mahoning and Shenago valleys, and far beyond.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel



bedroom, bath
$


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Canfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$429000