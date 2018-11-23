POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Nov. 13

Breaking and entering: Someone broke into a residence in the 3100 block of Highland Avenue, from which a $250 leaf blower was taken.

BOARDMAN

Nov. 15

Arrest: Officers took Richard J. Dortman, 57, into custody at his Washington Boulevard apartment on an inducing-panic charge, related to a heroin overdose Aug. 16 in which he was reportedly found at the apartment not breathing. The Boardman man also was wanted on a Butler County, Pa., warrant charging him with a parole violation.

Nov. 16

Arrest: While responding to a vehicular accident with injuries near Hopkins Road, officers charged David J. Schwartz, 56, of Anderson Drive, Youngstown, with operating a vehicle impaired. After being taken to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Schwartz provided medical personnel with blood and urine samples, a report showed.

Assault/criminal mischief: A teacher with St. Charles School, 7325 Westview Drive, reportedly deduced that her water bottle had been tampered with after having noticed cloudy water inside and a smell that led her to believe someone may have tainted it with a liquid cleaning product.

Arrest: A traffic stop on South Avenue resulted in Delante L. Simms’ arrest. Simms, 24, of West Princeton Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Boardman Area Court on Market Street to face a traffic violation.

Theft: Nilsa Lipscomb, 46, of Rush Circle, Boardman, surrendered on a theft charge after children’s clothing was stolen Oct. 26 from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road.

Menacing: A Shadyside Drive woman alleged her daughter’s boyfriend threatened to beat her up during an argument apparently related to changing a baby’s diaper.

Misuse of credit cards: A manager with Boardman Subaru, 7811 South Ave., told police stolen credit cards had been used to buy a 2015 Honda Civic for $16,400.

Theft: Deja D. Williams of Akron, was charged with stealing $114 worth of clothing that included a hooded sweatshirt from the J.C. Penney store in Southern Park Mall. Williams also was wanted on two warrants from the Summit County Sheriff’s Department.

Domestic violence: Alexis G. Perez-Rivera, 26, of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was charge with the crime after a woman alleged that during an argument at Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St., he bit her, resulting in a cut above the accuser’s top lip.

Theft: An employee with Home Depot, 7001 Southern Blvd., reported the latest in a series of shoplifting situations in which a suspect has stolen about $2,251 worth of merchandise since June 10.

Drugs: After being arrested near a sobriety checkpoint on South Avenue, Jose M. Carrion-Rivera, 21, of Third Street, Campbell, was charged with two counts of drug abuse and one each of trafficking in marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia after police alleged having found several individually packaged small bags of suspected marijuana, a small pack of prescription pills, a digital scale with suspected marijuana residue and five additional 10-packs of prescription pills. Also taken into custody was Shane T. Samaniego of Campbell, who was wanted on a warrant.

Theft: A 10-year-old township boy faced a felony-theft charge after his mother alleged the boy had run away and stolen her boyfriend’s Dodge Durango vehicle.

Theft: Kelly A. Hobbs, 20, of Ninth Street, Struthers, and Miesha A. Moses, 21, of Cook Avenue, Boardman, were charged with stealing $381 worth of property that included an auxiliary cable from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive.

Drugs/weapon: Police at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint on South Avenue pulled over and charged Rayvon V. Parker, 19, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, with one felony count each of carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, as well as two drug-abuse charges. Parker had in the car an AR-15 assault rifle, a single 9 mm bullet and a magazine loaded with 30 rounds; he also had two pieces of suspected marijuana, authorities alleged.

Nov. 17

Arrests: Police at an OVI checkpoint near U.S. Route 224 charged Richard D. Kern Jr., 23, of Eve Drive, Struthers, with operating a vehicle impaired after saying Kern registered a 0.14 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds the state’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit. Also, Jacob M. Jacuber, 24, of Walnut Grove Drive, Struthers, was charged with obstructing official business when, authorities said, he refused to follow commands, including getting out of the car.

Assault: A paramedic alleged that while they were en route to St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital in an ambulance, a patient clawed at her face, pulled the accuser’s hair and punched her face.

Criminal mischief: A woman alleged a neighbor threw dog feces at the side of her Sciota Avenue home.

Arrest: Anthony S. Basista, 57, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had stopped his car on Market Street. Basista, of East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, tried to manipulate a machine during a second breath test, which is considered a refusal, a report stated.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Route 224 led to a drug-abuse charge against Aaron M. Page of Elruth Court, Girard. Page, 24, had a four-pack of prescription pills in his wallet, a report said.

Theft: A man in his mid-30s reportedly stole an unknown quantity of merchandise from Pep Boys Auto Parts & Service, 215 Boardman-Poland Road.

Assault: A woman at a Market Street motel alleged a man shoved her, causing the accuser to lose her balance and strike her head on the ground, which left a large bruise on her back.

Assault: While dealing with potential problems at a Market Street gas station, authorities charged Shawn P. Luketic, 44, of Shields Road, Boardman, with simple assault after a fight between Luketic and another man that continued on nearby Indianola Road. Lukatic blocked in the other man’s vehicle, then twice placed him in a headlock after having started the fight, police were told.

Domestic violence: Joshua S. Stearns, 26, faced four third-degree-felony counts of retaliation as well as one misdemeanor count each of domestic violence, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and disorderly conduct after his girlfriend at a Market Street gas station alleged the New Cumberland, W.Va., man had struck her face as they drove from a Southern Park Mall restaurant when she refused to take him to another location. Stearns also became increasingly aggressive, and he threatened to kill four officers on the scene, they alleged.

Theft: A Youngstown woman discovered an oven and carpeting missing from a piece of rental property she owns in the 3900 block of Arden Boulevard, resulting in an estimated $1,600 loss.

Theft: A man reportedly stole about $50 worth of steaks from Walmart.

Drugs: Officers on Boardman-Poland Road cited Ryan P. Musgrove, 24, of Centervale Avenue, Boardman, on charges of drug abuse (marijuana) and possessing drug paraphernalia. Musgrove had a large pill bottle with suspected marijuana, a device commonly used to grind marijuana and a suspected marijuana pipe, they alleged.

Nov. 18

Aggravated menacing: While conducting a welfare check in the 7500 block of Market Street, police filed an aggravated-menacing charge against Joseph A. Bethuy, 70, of East South Range Road, New Springfield, after an officer alleged hearing Bethuy threaten to kill his son’s girlfriend. The incident was part of a pattern in which Bethuy has threatened her, causing the accuser to believe her life was in danger, she alleged.

Felonious assault: A Shields Road man alleged his girlfriend stabbed him during a heated argument. The victim was found at a nearby gas station bleeding heavily, police said.

Assault: A worker for a local ambulance company alleged that while responding to a report of an elderly woman who had fallen at her Brookfield Avenue residence, the woman’s daughter assaulted her after the accuser had prevented her from stepping into the ambulance. The victim was not injured, however.

Drug paraphernalia: A traffic stop on Romaine Avenue led to charges of possessing drug paraphernalia against Joseph R. Babnik, 28, of Mahoning Avenue, Warren, and Raymond M. Carr, 40, of Robbins Avenue, Niles, after police alleged finding two cut straws common in drug use. Carr also was charged with drug abuse when, authorities alleged, he had two small bags containing a crystalline substance that he admitted was methamphetamine.

Theft: Derrick G. McIntosh of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, was charged in the theft of $88 worth of shampoo and body wash from Walgreens Pharmacy, 525 E. Midlothian Blvd. McIntosh, 49, also was charged with possessing drug paraphernalia when, authorities alleged, he had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his jacket pocket.

Menacing: A worker for a Southern Park Mall clothing store reported a woman with whom she has ongoing problems came to the accuser’s workplace and threatened to beat her up.

Domestic violence: A 15-year-old Boardman boy faced two domestic-violence counts after his father alleged the teen pushed him in the chest area and punched him a few times in the face during an argument after the father had taken his cellphone for disciplinary reasons. In addition, the boy’s brother alleged he left a large scratch mark on his back.

Drugs: Salem police relinquished custody of Joseph M. Smith, 32, to Boardman authorities. Smith, of West Ninth Street, Salem, was charged with drug abuse and possessing drug-abuse instruments after a reported drug overdose Oct. 10 in a vehicle at a Doral Drive store, in which suspected heroin and a hypodermic needle were reportedly found.

Nov. 19

Arrest: Police served warrants at an Afton Avenue home that charged Anasha S. West, 22, of Afton, Boardman, with theft, criminal damaging and endangering children, part of which was related to a shoplifting situation Nov. 9 at Burlington Coats, 529 Boardman-Canfield Road. West also was charged with identity fraud after being accused of presenting a family member’s driver’s license to police while pretending to be that person.

Criminal damaging: A woman reported a window was cracked and a door stopper was broken at her Huntington Drive apartment.

Employee theft: Rebekah S. Houy, 42, of West Chalmers Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with stealing about $12 worth of cheesecakes and other items while working at Marc’s, 7121 Tiffany Blvd.

Attempted burglary: A man reportedly tried to enter an apartment in the 8100 block of Tod Avenue, where residents reportedly heard him threaten to shoot whoever was inside. He left in a car, though, after evidently having damaged three windows and two porch lights.

Menacing: A Boardman woman alleged her husband has made and sent her numerous unwanted calls and text messages, and that he placed a global positioning system tracking device on her vehicle without the accuser’s knowledge to monitor her whereabouts. In addition, he showed up at a Boardman-Canfield Road business where the woman was inquiring about staking self-defense training, a report showed.

Vandalism: A man wearing a goatee and a dark jacket was reportedly captured on a surveillance camera damaging a coin machine at a local car wash.

Nov. 20

Fraud: Kenya R. Evans, 33, of Akron, surrendered on one felony count each of telecommunications fraud and criminal simulation after a Sept. 7 incident in which a Salinas Trail man reported having noticed a check for $1,489 that he had not written was drawn against his bank account.