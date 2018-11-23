Court listings for Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana counties

COURTs

Mahoning County

Docket

Tyler Burkey v. St. Elizabeth Health Center et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel J. Bonish et al v. Jeffrey Patrone et al, order of magistrate.

Andre Springs v. Keosha Buxton, dismissed.

Tracey Adams v. Michelle Callier Bell, dismissed.

Gary M. Singleton v. Frank Strain, order of magistrate.

Deanna Fowler v. Charles Poling, order of magistrate.

State v. Lewis G. Valentino, sentenced (2).

State v. Mark Lilly, pleads guilty.

State v. Mykaal C. Parker, pleads guilty.

State v. Sylvia Rogers, sentenced.

State v. Darian Libert, pleads guilty.

State v. James Cominsky, sentenced.

Francisco A. Mateo MD Inc. v. Nicholas G. Proia MD et al, order of magistrate.

Darlene Daley v. Best Buy Co. Inc., order of magistrate.

Lori Parry v. Michael R. Tolson, order of magistrate.

Loretta King v. Shelia Ramsey, order of magistrate.

Lynn Leetch v. Mercy Health Youngstown LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Target Steel Inc. v. Hynes Industries Inv., money.

American Express National Bank v. William R. LaGuardia, complaint.

JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Arlene Seruga et al, foreclosure.

Vanessa E. Griffin-Glatz et al v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., declaratory judgment.

Terry Dillon Sr. v. City of Youngstown et al, notice of appeal.

Mary Bizzarri v. WDP Investments LLC et al, jury demand.

Rose Jordan v. Robert C. Peters et al, other torts.

Home Point Financial Corp. v. Aaron T. Pratt et al, foreclosure and money.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Nicholas H. Syrianoudis, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Robert J. Becker, foreclosure.

Emma G. Gatewood v. United Steel Workers of America et al, notice of widow’s workers compensation benefits.

Melissa Makley Rios v. Hormel Foods Corp. et al, torts.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Jeffrey Herington et al, order of magistrate.

A.J. Amatore and Co. v. Angelica Sebastiani et al, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Perry Chickonoski v. Allstate Property and Casualty Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Andrew S. Bolyard et al v. Sandra L. Evans et al, settled and dismissed.

Farmers Trust Co. v. Kathleen N. Brown et al, order of magistrate.

Samuel Jackson Jr. et al v. Sunoco Pipeline LP et al, settled.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007 4 v. Kelly Wolford, order of magistrate.

Mary E. Wilson et al v. Kara N. Learn et al, order of magistrate.

Tracey Garcia v. Attorney Benjamin Joltin, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Randall Williams v. Youngstown State University et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Shirley D. McNeal et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Steven A. Driver v. Thomas Pritchard et al, dismissed.

Blakemans Valley Office Equipment Inc. v. Paula Davis, decision of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Jason Blalock et al, foreclosure and judgment entered.

Union Home Mortgage Corp. v. Marna V. Trickett et al, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Angelo N. Kargakos, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Barbara Daniels v. Progressive Advanced Insurance Co., order of magistrate.

Home Savings Bank v. Ana I. Rivera et al, foreclosure.

Progressive Specialty Insurance Co. v. Dominic G. Patton, judgment in favor of plaintiff.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Youngstown Choice Homes IV Ltd. et al, foreclosure and judgment entered.

New Beginnings Residential Treatment Center LLC v. Dominique Cole et al, order of magistrate.

Ditommaso and Son Construction Ltd. v. K&M Contracting of Ohio Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Robert C. Cavalier et al, dismissed.

Children’s Hospital Medical Center of Akron v. William Baughman, complaint.

State v. Preston L. Kemble, sentenced.

State v. Charles Allen Jr., pleads guilty.

State v. Nicholas D. Gibson, sentenced.

State v. James Muldrow, sentenced.

State v. Charles Allen, pleads guilty.

State v. Clarence D. Gordon Jr., sentenced.

State v. William Kyzer, pleads guilty.

State v. Jeffrey Shaw, sentenced.

State v. Taurean R. McCullough, sentenced.

State v. Taquashon Ray, pleads guilty.

State v. Michael J.R. Kohn, pleads guilty.

State v. Justin J. Coyne, sentenced, duties to register as a sex offender.

State v. Teon D. Stennis, pleads guilty.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Donna J. Grove et al, foreclosure.

MidFirst Bank v. Rosie A. Aikens et al, foreclosure.

Anthony Valiquette v. Robbie L. Davis IV, jury demand.

Joshua Tyree v. Crump’s Battery Service et al, money.

State v. Andre L. Swanson, pleads guilty.

State v. Jacob Gower, pleads guilty.

State v. Jessica Quick, sentenced (3).

State v. Shauntae Williams, pleads guilty.

Eugene Santos v. Tony R. Hall, jury demand.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Velma Satterwhite et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. unknown surviving spouse of Robert Clark et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Anne Kirkland et al, foreclosure.

Home Savings Bank v. George Bednar et al, foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Isaiah Pagan et al, other civil.

Richard Cook Jr. v. Desmond A. Smith et al, other torts.

Robert J. Jankovich v. Star Extruded Shapes Inc. et al, jury demand.

Kerri Deonofrio v. Michelle McHattie et al, jury demand.

Kenneth W. McDowell v. Aramark Services Inc. et al, jury demand.

Seven Seventeen Credit Union Inc. v. Kevin M. Newberry Jr., complaint.

Stephanie L. Buck v. Dylan A. Gorgie et al, other torts.

State v. Milton Glenn, sentenced.

State v. Raymon Autry, sentenced.

State v. Austin Mendenhall, sentenced.

State v. Daundre Turner, sentenced.

State v. Braylon Black, sentenced.

State v. Michael Pendland, pleads guilty.

State v. Frank Howley, sentenced.

columbiana county

new cases

Richard Hoffman v. Natalie Hoffman, money.

Dennis Adams et al v. East Liverpool City Hospital, medical malpractice.

Discover Bank v. Lee Dull, money.

dissolutions asked

Sean Ferrall, of 171 7th St., Columbiana and Megan Ferrall, of same.

Brenda Hanna, of 32 7th St., Columbiana and Steven Hanna, of 3253 Creek Road, New Waterford.

dissolutions granted

Darrick Stoll and Elizabeth Stoll.

Heather Burnham and William Farnsworth.

divorces asked

Nathan Chase, of 329 Ridge Ave., Wellsville v. Jo-Hanna Chase, of 167 Brooklyn Ave., Salem.

Nicole Knauff, of 15877 Homestead Blvd., East Liverpool v. Randy Knauff, of 1949 Michigan Ave., East Liverpool.

Ashley Huff, of 42612 Osbourne Road, Wellsville v. Nickolas Huff, of 97209 Washington Loop, Fort Drum, N.Y.

Jeffrey Barnett, of 1069 Clairbourne St., East Liverpool v. Malissa Barnett, of 16638 Dunn Road, East Liverpool.

Michael Butler, of 333 Highland Ave., Wellsville v. Holly Butler, of 123 Wells Ave., Newell, W. Va.

divorces granted

Thomas Shipe v. Allison Shipe.

James Robinson v. Jeffrey Robinson.

Jessica Bates v. Shane Bates.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Sam Lamancusa v. Pamela A. Bowen et al, foreclosure.

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Marcie L. Barton et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Unknown Heirs et al, foreclosure.

Property & Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford v. Elizabeth A. Strabala, default.

Reverse Mortgage Solutions Inc. v. Unknown Heirs, dismissed.

Floyd E. Baxter et al v. Jessica S. Franklin et al, dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Frederick W. Schneider et al, dismissed.

Charles W. Maylone v. Staff Right Professional Services LLC et al, dismissed.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Richard B. Yanek et al, dismissed.

Timothy W. Johnson v. Majestic Roofing Inc. et al, dismissed.

Alexandra L. Carr v. Grange Insurance Company et al, dismissed.

Travaglini Investment Group LLC v. JRW Corporation et al, dismissed.

Farid Naffah MD v. Membrane Roofers Inc. et al, dismissed.

Ohio Valley Mall Company v. MSAA Partners LLC, dismissed.

Angelica Laney v. Dawn Ferrebee et al, dismissed.

Theresa Moran v. Rood Trucking Company Inc. et al, dismissed.

Kendra Priester v. Lawrence Carbone et al, dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Danielle L. Essad et al, dismissed.

Kelly Jo Dudek v. Michael Phillips, dismissed.

State v. Sean C. Irby, sentenced.

State v. Lisa A. Mutter, sentenced.

State v. Meko Howard, sentenced.

State v. Jonathan J. Hartle, sentenced.

State v. David Honzu, sentenced.

State v. Curtis McKellar III, sentenced.

State v. Steven A. Doan, sentenced.

State v. Patrick J. Cameron, sentenced.

Steven Rosier v. City of Warren, settled.

divorces granted

Laura Proctor v. Charles Proctor IV.

David E. Jones v. Hollie Anderson Jones.

Julius A. Ferrell v. Jamie Lyn Ferrell.

Raymond Kriner v. Nancy L. Kriner.

Dissolutions granted

Kevin Wyndham and Jennifer Wyndham.

Aaron Karr and Jennifer Karr.

Domestic cases dismissed

Roderick Lewis v. Kayla C. Farmer Lewis.

Nicholas R. Odille v. Shelley Taylor Odille.