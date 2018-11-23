8-year-old girl, mom who was stabbed, found dead in fire

Associated Press

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

Authorities say a woman was stabbed before a fire that killed her 8-year-old daughter at their suburban Cleveland home.

The Cuyahoga) County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that 41-year-old Rebecca Pletnewski officially died of “cervical compression with sharp force injuries” at her Mayfield Heights home.

The medical examiner’s office said 8-year-old Olivia Schneider died of smoke inhalation at a hospital after she also was pulled from the burning house early Tuesday.

Both deaths have been ruled homicides.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau said in a release Wednesday that the fire was intentionally set.

A K-9 unit detected accelerant on several samples found at the scene, and Mayfield Heights Fire Chief Bruce Elliot said police have a person of interest (an acquaintance of Pletnewski) in custody.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.