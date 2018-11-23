METRO DIGEST | Crash in Niles, Lordstown pantry opens

2 injured in Niles crash

NILES

Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident at U.S. Route 422 and state Route 46 in front of CVS Thursday just before 3 a.m, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

A car crashed into a pole, causing the vehicle to flip and land on its roof.

A female driver was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The two passengers were sent to the hospital.

Lordstown pantry

LORDSTOWN

Lordstown Local Schools have opened a Community Pantry that has food and clothing available to district students, school families and those in the community, Lordstown, Schools Superintendent Terry Armstrong has announced.

Those in need can contact either school building by calling 330-824-2581. Students may also talk with their respective principal, school secretary or school counselor.

Fraternities, sororities donate to Goodwill

YOUNGSTOWN

Sororities and fraternities at Youngstown State University donated nearly 5,200 items of clothing to Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries during their annual Greek Life Clothing Drive. The students also collected nearly 11,000 food items that were donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley.

“Each of our fraternities and sororities work hard throughout the year to raise money and awareness for their individual philanthropies,” said Carrie Anderson, YSU assistant director and Greek adviser in the Office of Student Activities. “We are proud of their ongoing commitment.”

Trustee meetings in Liberty canceled

LIBERTY

The township trustees announced the regular 7:30 a.m. meetings on Thursdays in the township administration building, 1315 Church Hill-Hubbard Road, are canceled the next two weeks. The morning meetings will resume Dec. 6.

Free West Side dinner

YOUNGSTOWN

The Orthodox Center, 1025 N. Bella Vista Ave. on the city’s West Side, will host a free community dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome. The event is sponsored by Sts. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Brownlee Woods group plans to meet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Brownlee Woods Neighborhood Association will host its monthly meeting Thursday at Faith Community Church, 1919 E. Midlothian Blvd. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with social and refreshment time, and the business meeting will start at 6:30. The featured speaker will be Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees, who will address residents’ issues and concerns. Councilwoman Basia Adamczak, D-7th, and police officer Phil Skowron also have been invited.

5th annual autism spectrum mini-grants

YOUNGSTOWN

The Autism Society of Mahoning Valley recently announced the availability of the 5th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini Grants. These grants of up to $500 support children and adults with autism spectrum disorders and families that include individuals with ASDs. The grant cycle runs through Sunday.

A focus of this project is to reach individuals and families that are not able to access existing support systems for various reasons. To qualify, the family must reside in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties. The full application packet is available to download and print from www.autismmv.org.

Bristol road to close

BRISTOL

The Trumbull County Engineer’s office said Thompson Clark Road (county Highway 239) in the township is now open. However, it will close again, however, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for guardrail installation.