WRTA Holiday Bus at library


November 22, 2018 at 3:26p.m.

story tease

BOARDMAN

The WRTA Holiday Bus will be in the Boardman Library parking lot, 7680 Glenwood Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Children from Alta Head Start will board the bus and visit with Santa Claus to receive special gifts courtesy of the library and WRTA.

The Holiday Bus will travel on all WRTA fixed routes at least once between Tuesday and Christmas Eve, and will be free. The bus will make its final appearance at the First Night event in downtown Youngstown on Christmas Eve.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 2 bath
$159000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000


Springfield


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$779500