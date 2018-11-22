WRTA Holiday Bus at library

BOARDMAN

The WRTA Holiday Bus will be in the Boardman Library parking lot, 7680 Glenwood Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Children from Alta Head Start will board the bus and visit with Santa Claus to receive special gifts courtesy of the library and WRTA.

The Holiday Bus will travel on all WRTA fixed routes at least once between Tuesday and Christmas Eve, and will be free. The bus will make its final appearance at the First Night event in downtown Youngstown on Christmas Eve.