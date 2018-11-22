thanksgiving | What’s open/closed

A checklist of local, state and federal institutions and local businesses closed various days for Thanksgiving. Residents of communities not listed should check their governmental office schedules.

City offices: Youngstown, Warren, Salem and Sharon, closed today. Niles and New Castle, closed today and Friday. Newton Falls Municipal Court, closed today and Friday.

County offices: Columbiana, closed today. Mahoning, Trumbull, Mercer and Lawrence, closed today and Friday.

All state and federal offices: Closed today. No mail delivery.

Schools: Warren, closed this week; Youngstown, Niles and Sharon, closed today and Friday; New Castle, Salem, closed until Monday; Youngstown Diocese, the office is closed today and Friday, all schools closed Thursday to Monday. Check with individual schools to confirm.

Universities: Youngstown State University and Kent State University at Trumbull, closed through Friday; Eastern Gateway Community College, closed today and Friday.

Western Reserve Transit Authority: Closed today.

Public libraries: Youngstown- Mahoning County and Warren-Trumbull, closed today; Kinsman Free Public Library, closed today through Saturday; Hubbard Public Library, McKinley Memorial Library, Niles, and Newton Falls Public Library, closed today; Bristol Public Library, Bristolville, closed today and Friday; Girard Free Library, closed until Sunday.

Stock market: Stifel Nicolaus, closed today.

Banks: Chase Bank, Charter One, Cortland Banks, Farmers National Bank, First National Bank, Chemical Bank, Warren, Home Federal Savings & Loan, Niles, Home Savings & Loan, Huntington Bank, Austintown, Key Bank, PNC Ohio, PNC Pennsylvania, closed today.

Trash collection: Allison Brothers Inc., Allied Waste, Waste Management, Warren City Environmental Services, Ohio Valley Waste, closed today, collection schedule is one day behind; city of Youngstown and Waste Management, closed today and Friday, collection will be one day behind.