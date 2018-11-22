Project update

YOUNGSTOWN

The Western Reserve Port Authority board at its monthly meeting Wednesday received updates about several ongoing projects.

Port authority staff members reported that renovations of the Harshman Building in downtown Youngstown are about halfway complete and that the project is under budget.

The port authority is developing the building, then leasing it out. Part of the building will be occupied by Eastern Gateway Community College, which is expanding its downtown presence. The port authority’s economic development division is working to secure another tenant for the building’s second floor.

Jobless rate

YOUNGSTOWN

The combined nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties was 5.7 percent in October, unchanged from October 2017, according to state data released this week.

Last month, the Valley’s civilian labor force totaled 237,000 people, down from 242,000 last October. The number of employed people was 223,500, down from 228,400. The number of unemployed was down to 13,400 from 13,700.

The city of Youngstown’s unemployment rate for October was 7.4 percent, up from 7.3 percent last October.

These rates lag behind the state and country. Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6 percent last month; the national rate was 3.7 percent.

Open house

BOARDMAN

Continuing Healthcare of Boardman will host an open house from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate the completion of a renovation project that was completed after a flooding event.

The project included building a new therapy gym.

Continuing Healthcare, 830 Boardman-Canfield Road, is a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility.

Christmas Kickoff

COLUMBIANA

Columbiana Ford will host its inaugural Christmas Kickoff 2018 event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The free event will feature a visit from Santa Claus and his reindeer, complimentary hot cocoa, sweet treats and face painting. Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots.

The auto dealership is at 14851 South Ave.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 32.800.12

Aqua America, .20 33.65‚àí0.24

Avalon Holdings,2.920.050

Chemical Bank, .2846.610.13

Comm. Health Sys, .213.700.090

Cortland Bancorp, .1121.000.00

Farmers Nat., .0713.360.15

First Energy, .36 37.30‚àí0.65

Fifth/Third, .1626.80‚àí0.10

FNB Corp., .1212.09‚àí0.010

General Motors, .3835.550.46

General Electric, .127.810.16

Huntington Bank, .11 14.42‚àí0.15

JP Morgan Chase, .56107.64‚àí0.81

Key Corp, .1118.050.22

Macy’s, .38 32.590.64

Parker Hannifin, .76164.470.76

PNC, .75132.71‚àí0.37

Simon Prop., 2.88183.02‚àí0.15

Stoneridge 27.160.53

United Comm. Fin., .06 9.370.070

Selected prices from Wednesday’s 4 p.m. close.