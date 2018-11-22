POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Nov. 16

Trespassing: A Mock Street woman called 911 to report her son was in her vehicle badgering her for money, and that he refused several times to get out of the car. No charges were filed, however.

Nov. 19

Arrest: Officers at the Mahoning County jail picked up Kevin Benincase, 31, of Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon, Pa., who was accused of failing to appear in Girard Municipal Court for an arraignment.

Theft: An Elmwood Avenue woman reported $120 to $130 stolen from her room at a Hubbard assisted-living facility.

Nov. 21

Drugs: A traffic stop on North Main Street resulted in the arrest of Montrell M. Gilbert, 38, of Sherman Avenue, Sharon, on charges of possessing crack cocaine and marijuana, as well as aggravated trafficking in drugs. Twenty-two bindles of suspected crack cocaine weighing 4.4 grams, along with 3.9 grams of suspected marijuana in two bindles, were found, police alleged.

LIBERTY

Nov. 16

Arrest: Anthony J. Carter, 52, of Alameda Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after police had pulled him over on Belmont Avenue. Carter registered a 0.175 blood-alcohol content, more than double Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report showed.

Possible identity theft: A Logan Arms Drive man told police that after his wife had filled out an online form regarding a possible class-action lawsuit, a woman called regarding possible compensation but also sought his personal information, including the accuser’s medical history. The husband became suspicious when the caller told him not to divulge information about their conversation to anyone, leading him to surmise that it was a scam. No money was lost, though.

Recovered property: An officer reported having found a $30 bicycle lying on the side of the road off Loganway Avenue.

Arrest: Police in Girard took custody of Robyn E. Johnson, 21, of Mary Knoll Avenue, Campbell, who was wanted on an outstanding Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Nov. 17

Recovered property: A Burgettstown, Pa., woman reported tracking her $800 cellphone to a kiosk in Walmart, 200 Goldie Road, after it had been stolen while she was at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort in Newell, W.Va.

Nov. 18

Auto theft: A 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was stolen from a driveway in the 3100 block of Hadley Road.

Theft: A Salem woman reported her purse stolen from a shopping cart at a Goldie Road big-box store.

Theft: Someone removed a loaded semiautomatic handgun, a U.S. passport, a birth certificate and other property from a vehicle on Fifth Avenue.

Nov. 19

Theft: A Euclid Boulevard man noticed a $10 cookie tray and a set of keys missing from his two vehicles someone had entered.

Harassment: A woman alleged a friend made a total of 32 such calls on her two cellphones after a recent incident in which she had asked the friend to leave her Holly Drive apartment.

Threats: A Trumbull Court woman told authorities her child’s father has come to her apartment uninvited and made general threats, causing the accuser to fear for her safety.

Nov. 20

Drugs: Derek J. Sanders of Monticello Boulevard, Liberty, faced a drug-abuse charge after having been pulled over near his residence. Sanders, 21, had several Tramadol pills in his jacket pocket for which he admitted having no prescription, a report stated.

Pursuit: Officers reported that while attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a car determined to have been stolen in Youngstown, the driver led them on a chase that at one point exceeded 100 mph before they decided to terminate the pursuit in the city.

Drugs: After puling him over on Belmont Avenue, authorities issued a summons charging Antonio L. Roulette, 22, with drug abuse. Roulette, of East LaClede Avenue, Youngstown, admitted having a bag of suspected marijuana, a report said.

GIRARD

Nov. 17

Criminal mischief/trespassing: Someone spray-painted graffiti on a rear wall next to a business in the 300 block of North State Street.

Identity fraud: A Dravis Avenue woman discovered her store credit card had been used to buy three Sony PlayStation 4 game systems that were sent to a North Arlington, N.J., address before she canceled the order.

Possible overdose: Police and firefighters responded to an address in the 200 block of Plymouth Avenue, where they reportedly found in an upstairs bedroom a man who was unresponsive, had a blue complexion and was gasping for breath. The victim was given one dose of naloxone, then taken to St. Joseph Warren Hospital, a report showed.

Drugs: A traffic stop on U.S. Route 422 resulted in a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Sydnee L. Hopkins, 30, of Stewart Avenue, Youngstown, with having a bag that contained 1 gram of suspected marijuana.

Nov. 18

Assault: Officers responded to a possible fight in an alley behind a South State Street business, where a woman alleged the business owner’s wife had punched her face and threatened to kill he accuser.

Arrest: Police charged Michael A. Smith of Arms Boulevard, Niles, with operating a vehicle impaired after having pulled him over near South Highland Avenue. Smith, 30, refused to submit to a breath test, a report stated.

Recovered property: A Taylor Avenue man reported his 2002 GMC Yukon vehicle was returned after he had discovered it missing earlier that morning.

Nov. 19

Menacing: A Squaw Creek Drive woman said her former boyfriend has made a series of threats against her, including one last month to burn down her home.

Theft: A woman discovered a $300 firearm missing from her North Avenue apartment.

Theft by deception: An East Broadway Avenue man told authorities a caller claiming to represent an anti-spyware company convinced him to pay a $700 bill and allow the caller to gain remote access to his bank accounts. When the accuser went to his bank, a teller informed him that it was a scam and closed the accounts, a police report indicated.

Nov. 20

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 700 block of North State Street led to Dante A. Holloway’s arrest. Holloway, 30, of East Prospect Street, Girard, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Summons: Officers responded to suspicious activity near Church Hill Road before writing a summons charging Jamie Ferrell, 27, of MacArthur Drive, Boardman, with disorderly conduct. Ferrell displayed disruptive behavior, police said.