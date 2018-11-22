Man accused of home-invasion burglary in Warren held without bond

Staff report

WARREN

Billy R. Morrow Sr., 48, was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on aggravated burglary in a 1 a.m. Tuesday home invasion on Hall Street Northwest in which the homeowner shot him.

Morrow appeared before Judge Terry Ivanchak with his right arm in a sling, apparently the result of the bullet wound.

A not-guilty plea was entered for Morrow, and the judge ordered him to remain in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond because the new charge is a violation of his probation on an earlier theft charge.

Morrow will appear for another hearing in municipal court at 1:30 p.m. next Thursday unless he is indicted before then.

When asked his address, Morrow told the judge by video from the jail, “I’m homeless.”

If convicted, Morrow could get 10 years in prison.

Morrow had gone to prison for seven years in 2006 for a Trumbull County aggravated burglary with a firearm, burglary and receiving stolen property.

The homeowner in Tuesday’s incident said he and his wife were awakened by noises outside the house, so he picked up a handgun he kept near where he was sleeping and headed toward the back door.

Morrow had broken a window in the door and ignored the homeowner’s commands to stop, and then the homeowner fired.

The homeowner held his gun on Morrow until police came and took him into custody.