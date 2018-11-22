BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Keilicha Figueroa, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 20.
Tommy and Kristen McMillen, Salem, boy, Nov. 20.
Desiray Devellin and Jeremy Farris, Poland, boy, Nov. 20.
Matthew and Devin Pirko, North Jackson, boy, Nov. 20.
Melvan and Maria Saunders, Youngstown, girl, Nov. 20.
Jennifer Sharpe and Ross Davis, Struthers, girl, Nov. 20.
Tori Fox and Russell Legg, Austintown, boy, Nov. 20.
ST. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jacob and Katherine Rose, Warren, boy, Nov. 16.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.