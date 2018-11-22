Money is the best way to donate to victims of disasters.

By Samantha Phillips

HUBBARD

When tragedy strikes a community, people want to show support in a big way.

But too much at once can be overwhelming for victims of a tragedy.

“The best thing people can do is give gift cards and monetary donations, unless a victim of an incident is asking for something specific,” advised Melissa Papini, disaster program manager of the Lake to River Chapter of Red Cross.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the fire that killed Hubbard resident James Vint Jr., who was trapped in the garage as he was sorting through donated clothes.

The family had been staying at a hotel when the fire broke out, because a previous fire had destroyed the family’s house the week before. The several bags of clothes had been collected Nov. 21, the day before, at a community fundraiser.

“The community came together and it touched me,” said Vint’s wife, Angie. “How the community came together, it was beautiful.”

Papini recommends people who want to help should hold off on donating items for a couple days since the victims may not have space for donations while in temporary housing.

“We see, a lot of times, where the community wants to rally and support people, but they give them things they don’t need,” Papini said.

When clothing donations are requested, Papini reminds the public to give quality items.

“That’s where the level of dignity is kept intact, by not giving things that are ripped or stained, or old,” she said.

Paul Moore with the Mahoning County Salvation Army said the situation will dictate what donations will best aid victims. Usually the Red Cross, Salvation Army and other agencies will supply some basic needs such as clothing.

“My personal opinion is if people want to give money that’s the best, because you don’t know what they are getting from another agency,” he said.

Moore added that people in the Valley have been very generous in these situations.

“We are grateful for the support they give,” he said.

The Red Cross responds to disasters of varying magnitudes, including house fires or floods. Papini explained the nonprofit’s Direct Client Assistance program provides a family with enough money to take care of basic needs – such as food, clothing, shelter and medications – on a short-term basis.

Usually, the family’s insurance will take it from there and get the family set up in housing.

Papini said people who want to help those in need can become Red Cross volunteers or donate to help fund the Direct Client Assistance program.

To become a volunteer, visit www.redcross.org/local/ohio/northeast/volunteer.html.