Police want to shut down bar

Staff report

WARREN

Police are trying to determine who shot a Warren man, 47, outside of the J&L Lounge on Highland Avenue in Warren Township, just south of Warren around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The man was in critical but stable condition in the Trumbull Regional Medical Center after being shot in the back and driving himself to the hospital.

Warren Township Police Chief Don Bishop said the victim gave a “brief description” of the suspect but said he didn’t know who he was.

The victim said he and the other male got into an argument, and he was shot as he walked outside.

Bishop said the shooting is further evidence that the bar should be shut down.

An Oct. 17 hearing took place concerning revoking the bar’s liquor license, and officials are waiting for the results, Bishop said.

The bar has been the site of shootings, including the death of James E. Dotson Jr., 33, of Perkinswood Boulevard Southeast in April 2016.