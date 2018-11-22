METRO DIGEST || Coat, hat, mitten drive for kids through Dec. 6

2 face drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Two women were arrested Tuesday after members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit served a search warrant investigating drug activity at an 82 Saranac Ave. home on the North Side.

Taken into custody on felony five possession of cocaine charges was Armani Wainwright, 20, who listed the home as her address, and Courtney Paulin, 30, of Washingtonville. Both women are in the Mahoning County jail. Reports said officers found a bag of suspected crack cocaine inside and several crack pipes.

WRTA Holiday Bus

BOARDMAN

The WRTA Holiday Bus will be in the Boardman Library parking lot, 7680 Glenwood Ave., at 9:30 a.m. Monday. Children from Alta Head Start will board the bus and visit with Santa Claus to receive special gifts courtesy of the library and WRTA.

The Holiday Bus will travel on all WRTA fixed routes at least once between Tuesday and Christmas Eve, and will be free. The bus will make its final appearance at the First Night event in downtown Youngstown on Christmas Eve.

Coat, hat, mitten drive for kids ends Dec. 6

Youngstown

Akiva Academy and Jewish Family Services are teaming up for a winter coat, hat and glove drive. New gloves, mittens, hats and gently used or new coats for children and adolescents in need will be accepted until Dec. 6.

Items may be dropped off at the Jewish Community Center, 505 Gypsy Lane, or Jewish Family Services, 517 Gypsy Lane. For information, email principal@akivaacademy.org or jfs@jfsyoungstown.org.

Town-hall meeting on Campbell water

CAMPBELL

Mayor Nick Phillips announced there will be a town-hall meeting at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Campbell Community Center in Roosevelt Park to determine the fate of the city’s water plant.

The city has been deliberating whether to sell the plant or spend millions of dollars upgrading it to ensure its safety and stay within Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

YSU scholarship taking applications

YOUNGSTOWN

The scholarship committee of the Women Retirees of Youngstown State University is accepting applications through April 1.

The scholarship is awarded to a full-time, junior female student who maintains a minimum 3.0 grade point average. The recipient must be a U.S. citizen and be enrolled in a degree-seeking program.

Information about the scholarship is available at ysu.edu/finaid/scholarships. Application forms may be printed from the website or picked up at the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships on the second floor of Meshel Hall.

More Digest on A6