Youngstown's Christmas tree snaps before big move
YOUNGSTOWN
Youngstown is searching for a new Christmas tree.
The city had a tree, which was at a Fifth Street home in Struthers, snapped today when crews tried to load it on a truck to take to Central Square.
Dawn Turnage, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, said the city does have a backup plan and hopes to have a new tree by the end of next week.
Turnage said she did not want to comment on the new tree until it is known for sure that it is available
