Youngstown's Christmas tree snaps before big move


November 21, 2018 at 1:11p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown is searching for a new Christmas tree.

The city had a tree, which was at a Fifth Street home in Struthers, snapped today when crews tried to load it on a truck to take to Central Square.

Dawn Turnage, Parks and Recreation Commissioner, said the city does have a backup plan and hopes to have a new tree by the end of next week.

Turnage said she did not want to comment on the new tree until it is known for sure that it is available

