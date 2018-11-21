POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Nov. 13

Arrest: Authorities responded to a complaint about a disruptive woman at a West Webb Road business before charging Angelina Benedis, 40, with disorderly conduct. Benedis, of Maywood Avenue, Youngstown, screamed a series of profanities at police while at a nearby gas station, failed to desist and refused to identify herself, a report showed.

Assault: Police responded to a report of an assault between a boyfriend and girlfriend in the 4200 block of New Road.

Extortion: A Parkgate Avenue resident reported having received threats via the internet.

Citations: After pulling him over near South Meridian Road, officers cited Skylar D. Gaver of Floral Drive, Damascus, on a charge of having a bag of suspected marijuana. Gaver, 23, also admitted he had a bottle in an energy-drink can with which to transport marijuana, police alleged.

Recovered property: A bag of women’s clothing and a wig was found at a T/A Travel Center, 5400 Seventy-Six Drive.

Theft: Medications were stolen from a residence in the 3800 block of New Road.

Nov. 14

Theft: Medication was missing from a home in the 60 block of North Kimberly Avenue.

Theft by deception: Gift cards were reportedly used in an apparent scam that took place in the 4700 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Lea M. Donatelli, 26, of Roy Street, and Lacie K. Parnell, 35, of South Heights Avenue, faced theft charges. The two Youngstown women were accused of placing lower-price tags on groceries while in Marc’s, 4755 Mahoning Ave., resulting in them paying about $25 for $60 worth of merchandise.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Possible charges were pending against a Struthers man, 33, after a Compass West Drive woman reported her 2001 Buick Century had been used without permission.

Nov. 15

Arrest: Mahoning County sheriff’s deputies on Kirk Road handed to Austintown police Antoinaeja M. Brock, 25, of Jacobs Road, Youngstown, who faced a felonious-assault charge after a worker for a Signature Drive business reported in June having been assaulted.

Animal complaint: Officers responded to a reported fight between two pit bulls and another dog in the 60 block of Country Green Drive.

Theft: Coins were removed from an unlocked car in the 4200 block of Woodmere Drive.

Breaking and entering: Copper piping was missing from a residence someone had broken into in the 3600 block of Canfield Road.

Theft: Cigarettes were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the 4100 block of Woodmere Drive.

Nov. 16

Burglary: Took place at a residence in the 3700 block of Burkey Road. A TV was missing.

Domestic violence: A traffic stop near Edgehill Avenue resulted in the arrest of Daniel M. Bell, 26, of North Beverly Avenue, Austintown, who was wanted on warrants charging domestic violence and endangering children, related to a May 20 situation in which his girlfriend alleged Bell struck her right arm, then, in a second altercation, hit the accuser several times and grabbed her throat with a child present.

Nov. 17

Possible theft: A wallet was lost or stolen in the 100 block of Maple Leaf Drive.

Burglary: To a home in the 4100 block of Woodmere Drive. Items were reported missing.

Criminal damaging: A flashlight was reportedly used to break a car’s passenger-side window in the 4100 block of Pembrook Road.

Nov. 18

Arrest: Officers in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road took into custody Yusef J. El-Makdah, 23, who listed Austintown addresses on Raccoon Road and Westchester Drive. He was wanted on a warrant charging failure to appear in Austintown Area Court on a vandalism charge.

Nov. 19

Arrest: While answering a loud-music complaint at a Woodhurst Drive home, authorities arrested Michael Q. Sullivan of East Avondale Avenue, Youngstown. Sullivan, 25, was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant charging drug possession.

Arrest: After having attempted to pull him over, officers charged Logan S. Daugherty, 23, of Butcher Road, Leetonia, with obstructing official business and failure to comply with police after alleging Daugherty led them on a brief foot chase to a residence in the 200 block of First Street, where he was reportedly found hiding. Also, authorities wrote a summons to Alyssa B. Zebrasky, 27, of Plumbrook Road, Austintown, after alleging she impeded their investigation.

Criminal damaging: A 2014 Ford Fusion sustained damage in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive.

Child endangerment: Police received a report that a South Navarre Avenue woman was engaged in drug activity with children at the residence.

CANFIELD

Nov. 13

Drug paraphernalia: Authorities on South Turner Road charged Anthony Pfaff, 34, of Wickliffe, with possessing drug paraphernalia when, they alleged, a suspected methamphetamine pipe was found.

Nov. 14

Arrest: Stephen Slade, 30, of Sciota Street, Youngstown, was taken into custody on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Canfield Mayor’s Court.

Nov. 16

Arrest: After he was pulled over near an Operating a Vehicle Impaired Task Force checkpoint on Larkridge Drive, Rayvon Parker, 19, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon. Parker, of East Florida Avenue, Youngstown, also faced two drug-abuse charges.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Fairview Avenue led to summonses charging Austin Beatty, 18, of Afton Avenue, Boardman, with possessing drug paraphernalia and drug abuse (marijuana).

Summons: Officers on South Broad Street pulled over then issued a summons charging Julie Gatrell, 47, of Wellsville, with driving under a license-forfeiture suspension.

Drugs: A 16-year-old student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center, 7300 N. Palmyra Road, was charged with drug abuse and referred to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center in Youngstown.

Nov. 17

Citation: Tammy Mossor, 51, of Canton, received a minor-misdemeanor citation charging her with driving 52 mph on a portion of East Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.