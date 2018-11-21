Hearings set on proposed $5 license plate fee

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County commissioners set two public hearings on a proposed additional $5 license-plate fee for county vehicle owners that would fund road and bridge repairs.

The recently enacted Ohio House Bill 26 allows county commissioners to approve the fee to be tacked onto license- plate purchases, but they must first set two public hearings.

The hearings are set for 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Green Township Building, 12184 Lisbon Road, and 6 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Boardman Township Government Center, 8299 Market St.

County Engineer Pat Ginnetti said the fee could generate up to $1.5 million strictly for infrastructure needs, which he would put entirely toward road and bridge improvements.

“We’ve got roads in the county that haven’t been touched in decades. ... They’re not getting any better,” Ginnetti said.

Ginnetti said the fee could help county workers fix roads that aren’t traveled enough to receive state or federal grant funding.

The proposed fee is only applicable to vehicle owners. It is not permanent, and it can be repealed at any time, commissioners said.