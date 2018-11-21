Ohio AG files suit against Energy Wise Home Improvements

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine on Tuesday filed a consumer-protection lawsuit against Energy Wise Home Improvements.

The lawsuit accuses Energy Wise Home Improvements of violating Ohio’s Consumer Rights Act by failing to fulfill promised services, performing substandard work and refusing to honor warranties.

The company has generated more than 180 complaints from consumers from the Mahoning Valley and other parts of Northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania about the company since it closed abruptly in mid-October.

In the weeks after the business’s closure, the Better Business Bureau advised impacted consumers to file police reports against the company, and Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains recommended they contact the attorney general’s consumer protection division.

The business was formerly located at 5164 Youngstown-Poland Road and specialized in home construction and improvement projects, such as deck building and sun room installation.